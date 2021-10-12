Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition Draws Standing Ovations

The Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition made a triumphant return on September 27, after a hiatus due to COVID. Click for photos

Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood, and Summit high schools all performed their halftime or competition shows on the IHS football field.

“It was a great atmosphere full of energy and positivity, especially since it’s been two years since the last event,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The bands performed brilliant, entertaining shows, and each one received a standing ovation from the crowd.”