Williamson County Library Foundation Announces Annual “Love Our Libraries” Fundraiser

The Williamson County Library Foundation is excited to announce its annual “Love Our Libraries” fundraising event, set for February 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Main Library in Franklin. This event funds new literacy initiatives and the growth of vital programs throughout the Williamson County Library system. Donations and sponsorships will also be utilized for crucial future Library Branch expansion projects. Thank you to Atmos Energy for being this year’s title sponsor.

More than just a fundraiser, “Love Our Libraries” celebrates the transformative power of literacy and the essential role our libraries play in empowering individuals and families to become lifelong learners. Every contribution helps sustain and expand programs that foster lifelong learning for all Williamson County residents.

Event Highlights

Manuel Cuevas, the legendary “Rhinestone Rembrandt,” will showcase several of his iconic clothing designs. Manuel, a Bethesda resident since 1989, has created designs for stars like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Elvis Presley.

Johnny Clawson, acclaimed local songwriter and artist, will perform hit singles and share the stories behind his music. Johnny was nominated for CMA Song of the Year for Blake Shelton’s chart-topping “Texas” and co-wrote Ella Langley’s recent hit “weren’t for the wind.”

Silent Auction featuring exclusive items from Manuel Cuevas and his wife Ofelia, signed Hatch Show Prints, tickets to one of Franklin Theater’s Songwriter events, Nashville Predators’ tickets, and more.

Complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

How to Participate

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-our-libraries-2026-tickets-1838573616179?aff=oddtdtcreator)

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring or donating can learn more at www.wilcolibraryfoundation.org. All proceeds directly benefit new and ongoing library initiatives.

Event Details:

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Main Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064

Dress Code: Business Casual

