Williamson County Law Enforcement Agencies Unite to Host National Night Out Event

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Nolensville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Brentwood Police Departments are all teaming up this year to host a National Night Out event on August 2, 2022. The event will take place at Nolensville Park located at 2310 Nolensville Park Road from 5:30 – 8:30pm. Event Organizer and Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker said, “our goal for this event is for our communities to get to know its officers in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe.” Residents are also asked to turn on their front porch lights the evening of August 2 as a display of unity.

There will be food trucks, free giveaways, inflatables, and representatives from several agencies including the National Guard, Vanderbilt LifeFlight, Brentwood Police DET, the tactical response team, and bicycle patrol officers, and K-9 Officer, Pax, as well as Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Nolensville Fire Department will have a truck at the event. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County EMA and EMS, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Office will also have representatives at the event.

You can also enjoy dinner at the event as a few food trucks will be present. There will be free games and giveaways for the children. Neighborhoods throughout Nolensville, Brentwood, and other areas of Williamson County are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Starbucks, Associa, FirstNet, Academy Sports & Outdoors, REELZ.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

To learn more about the local National Night Out event, visit https://natw.org/