Williamson County Job Fair to Feature Over 90 Employers

Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. This event will take place on August 19th from 10am to 2pm on the 4th floor of the McEwen Northside building.
Job Seekers:
Please park in the free parking garage at 4000 Rush Street. Once you enter the building signage will direct you to the 4th floor. Registration is free and confidential. American Job Centers will provide Spanish translators on-site if needed. Register Here.
Employer Booth:
Advance registration is required. Williamson, Inc. provides 8ft display table, black linen, two chairs, and boxed lunches for employees registered/working the display free of charge. Click here to get signed up. Register Here.
PARTCIPATING EMPLOYERS
A. Marshall Hospitality
ACS, LLC
Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
American Job Center
APCOM
Ascension St Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital
Back Yard Burgers
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Bell & Associates, LLC
Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland
Brookdale Sr. Living
Candlewood Suites Franklin
Carbon Culture
Caregivers by WholeCare
CHS Shared Services
City of Franklin
Civil Constructors, LLC
Core Civic
Country Financial
Crain Construction, Inc.
CubeSmart
DaVita
Deka Lash
DHS- Vocational Rehabilitation Svcs
eCard Systems
Embassy Suites Franklin
EMF Broadcasting, K-LOVE/Air1 Media
Equitable Advisors, LLC
Extended Stay America
First Horizon
Flash Technology
Four Points By Sheraton Nashville-Brentwood
Fourth Capital
Franklin Marriott Cool Springs
Goodwill Career Solutions
Greystar
Hampton Inn & Suites Cool Springs
Hand and Stone
Harpeth Hotel
Health Markets Insurance
Hilton Garden Inn Cool Springs
Hogwood BBQ
Holiday Inn Express Brentwood South/Cool Springs
HOTWORX
Huntington Learning Center
Hyatt Place – Franklin Cool Springs
I Hate Buing Insurance
Integrity Homecare Solutions
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
Journal Communications Inc.
LBMC
Lee Company
Lipscomb University Graduate Admissions
Martin’s BBQ Joint
McClary Insurance and Financial Services
Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.
Music City Roofers
Narrow Gate
Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Nashville International Airport
Nashville Lumber Company
National Council on Aging
Orangetheory Fitness
Outfront Media
Party Fowl Cool Springs
PennyMac
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
Pool & Spa Depot
Primrose School of Cool Springs
Reliant Bank – Thompson’s Station
Resource Label Group
Schneider Electric
Shake Shack
Shellnut Insurance & Associates
Simply Pure Home-Eco Cleaning Services
Somerby of Franklin
Southall Farm & Inn
Southern Events Party Rental
SpringHill Suites
StretchLab
Tamale Joe’s
Taziki’s – Franklin
The Budd Group
The Good Food Group
The Heritage at Brentwood
TJ Maxx
Towneplace Suites by Marriott Franklin/Cool Springs
Tractor Supply Company
Trexis Insurance Corporation
Tutor Doctor Franklin
United Communications
