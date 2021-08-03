Williamson County Job Fair to Feature Over 90 Employers

Williamson, Inc. partners with the American Job Center and Visit Franklin for the Williamson County Job Fair, Williamson County’s largest hiring event. This event will take place on August 19th from 10am to 2pm on the 4th floor of the McEwen Northside building.

Job Seekers:

Please park in the free parking garage at 4000 Rush Street. Once you enter the building signage will direct you to the 4th floor. Registration is free and confidential. American Job Centers will provide Spanish translators on-site if needed. Register Here.

Employer Booth:

Advance registration is required. Williamson, Inc. provides 8ft display table, black linen, two chairs, and boxed lunches for employees registered/working the display free of charge. Click here to get signed up. Register Here.

PARTCIPATING EMPLOYERS

A. Marshall Hospitality

ACS, LLC

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

American Job Center

APCOM

Ascension St Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital

Back Yard Burgers

Batteries Plus Bulbs

Bell & Associates, LLC

Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland

Brookdale Sr. Living

Candlewood Suites Franklin

Carbon Culture

Caregivers by WholeCare

CHS Shared Services

City of Franklin

Civil Constructors, LLC

Core Civic

Country Financial

Crain Construction, Inc.

CubeSmart

DaVita

Deka Lash

DHS- Vocational Rehabilitation Svcs

eCard Systems

Embassy Suites Franklin

EMF Broadcasting, K-LOVE/Air1 Media

Equitable Advisors, LLC

Extended Stay America

First Horizon

Flash Technology

Four Points By Sheraton Nashville-Brentwood

Fourth Capital

Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

Goodwill Career Solutions

Greystar

Hampton Inn & Suites Cool Springs

Hand and Stone

Harpeth Hotel

Health Markets Insurance

Hilton Garden Inn Cool Springs

Hogwood BBQ

Holiday Inn Express Brentwood South/Cool Springs

HOTWORX

Huntington Learning Center

Hyatt Place – Franklin Cool Springs

I Hate Buing Insurance

Integrity Homecare Solutions

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Journal Communications Inc.

LBMC

Lee Company

Lipscomb University Graduate Admissions

Martin’s BBQ Joint

McClary Insurance and Financial Services

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.

Music City Roofers

Narrow Gate

Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Nashville International Airport

Nashville Lumber Company

National Council on Aging

Orangetheory Fitness

Outfront Media

Party Fowl Cool Springs

PennyMac

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Pool & Spa Depot

Primrose School of Cool Springs

Reliant Bank – Thompson’s Station

Resource Label Group

Schneider Electric

Shake Shack

Shellnut Insurance & Associates

Simply Pure Home-Eco Cleaning Services

Somerby of Franklin

Southall Farm & Inn

Southern Events Party Rental

SpringHill Suites

StretchLab

Tamale Joe’s

Taziki’s – Franklin

The Budd Group

The Good Food Group

The Heritage at Brentwood

TJ Maxx

Towneplace Suites by Marriott Franklin/Cool Springs

Tractor Supply Company

Trexis Insurance Corporation

Tutor Doctor Franklin

United Communications