Williamson County High Schools Remain Among Nation’s Best

Three WCS high schools continue to be the highest-ranked, non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report’s annual Best High Schools list which was released April 26.

Brentwood High is ranked fifth; Ravenwood High is ranked sixth; and Franklin High is ranked ninth. Page High and Nolensville high schools are ranked eleventh and twelfth, respectively.

“Our high schools continue to reflect the great work taking place in our classrooms,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This success begins at the elementary level, so this honor is one that all of our schools, families, staff and the greater Williamson County community can celebrate.”

All 10 WCS high schools are ranked within the top 70 of 402 Tennessee schools.

“We continue to celebrate the great work of our students and teachers as they lead the state in public school education,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We thank all of our educators and school employees as they support the important work taking place each and every day in our classrooms. ”

The US News and World Report reviewed approximately 24,000 high schools across the country and ranked 18,000 of those. The rankings are decided using six factors that are summed together and then transformed into a percentile number between zero and 100. The six factors considered are college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

The complete rankings of WCS high schools are listed below: