Williamson County High School Football Kicks Off This Friday

The high school football season kicks off Friday, August 19, around the county.

All varsity games start at 7 p.m. As Fairview and Page high schools face off in the Battle of 840, other WCS high schools will take on teams outside the district.

“The players, coaches, and fans are excited to get another football season started in WCS,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “With seven of the nine schools making the playoffs last year, including a State runner-up in 5A with Page High and 6A with Summit High, expectations are high. The players and coaches have been working hard and are looking forward to the stands being full every Friday night. The quality of play and crowd energy make WCS the best place to watch high school football in Tennessee.”

The matchups for Friday are listed below:

Home

Brentwood High vs. Blackman High

Franklin High vs. Riverdale High

Fairview High vs. Page High

Ravenwood High vs. Montgomery Bell Academy

Summit High vs. Henry County High

Away

Centennial High at John Overton High

Independence High at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Nolensville High at Battle Ground Academy

