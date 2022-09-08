Williamson County High School Exhibition of Bands September 10

All nine of Williamson County’s high school marching bands will once again gather on one field, and it will be a night to remember.

On Saturday, September 10, the Williamson County Exhibition of Bands will take place at Summit High at 7 p.m. Throughout the night, bands from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit high schools will perform portions of their halftime or competition shows on the SHS football field. The bands will also join together for a joint performance of the national anthem.

Admission costs $10 per person, and tickets may be purchased on the event’s GoFan page.

Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill.

