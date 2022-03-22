Williamson County High School DECA Students Qualify for International Conference

Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC).
Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.
“Overall, Brentwood High and many Williamson County students excelled in the State competition,” said BHS DECA adviser Lisa Nease. “Students who get involved in DECA are able to demonstrate problem-solving, communication, analytical and presentation skills and build the confidence they may not have otherwise.”
The students who are advancing to the ICDC and those who are alternates are listed below:
Brentwood High
State Winners Advancing to ICDC
- Clark Vaughn – Automotive Services
- Eshaan Chandra – Entrepreneurship Series
- William Hong – Financial Consulting
- Noah Dizon and Conner Prichard – Financial Services Team Decision Making
- Nila Kondee and Natasha Villaruz – Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
- Maggie Winkler – Human Resources Management
- Catie Cable and Maggie Chen – Integrated Marketing Plan (Product)
- Lucy Wyatt – Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Colin Carpenter – Personal Financial Literacy
- James Kazmierozicz – Principles of Finance
- Brooke Lynn – Principles of Finance
- Anna Oliphant – Principles of Finance
- Grant Dudek – Quick Serve Restaurant Management
- Haley Carpenter and Hallie Corinne Frist- Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making
Alternates
- Jada Blue – Automotive Services
- Ben Gorokhovsky – Automotive Services
- Ben Foster – Business Finance Services
- Wesley Swanson – Business Services
- Sky Vilay – Entrepreneurship
- Jenny Corbo and Alkhan Makhamadaliev – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
- Mollie McMullan – Food Marketing Series
- Evan Schwartz – International Business Plan
- Sydney Siefert and Caroline Bryon – Marketing Management Team Decision Making
- Kathrin Woehlke – Principles of Marketing
- Louisa Hart – Restaurant and Food Service Management
- Jack McDaniel – Restaurant and Food Service Management
- Alyson Nordstrom – Restaurant and Food Service Management
- Will Corum, Grace Gardner and Vivvy Huddleston – Start-Up Business Plan
Centennial High
Alternates
- Camden Reuthe – Personal Financial Literacy
Franklin High
State Winners Advancing to ICDC
- Lillian Shi – Business Financial Series
- Mimi Winn and Chandler Forbes – Buying and Merchandising Team
- Savannah Mann – Marketing Communication Series
- Fisher Anderson and Adam Ray – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team
Alternates
- Yasharth Pandey – Business Financial Series
- Audrey Barton – Restaurant and Food Service Management Series
Independence High
State Winners Advancing to ICDC
- Makenna Riser and Elizabeth Howard – Project Management and Career Development
- Cesar Rager and Jace Layton – Financial Services Team Decision Making
Alternates
- Benjamin Miller and Ashtynn Bechard – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Paige Hardy, Sonia Misty and Molly Roberts – Project Management Community Awareness
- Rebecca Leavy, Paisley Taylor and Allison Gaw – Project Management Community Giving
Nolensville High
Alternates
- Katlin Martin and Lainen McCarter – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making
- Deepak Balamurugan – Business Finance Series
Page High
State Winners Advancing to ICDC
- Leah Rovey – Principles of Hospitality
- Sam Ross – Principles of Marketing
- Arabella Best and Reeva Lalani – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making
- Madison Moss and Gigi Bascomb – Hospitality Team Decision Making
- Alli Conkle, Parker Levy and Mackenna Poole – Innovation Plan
Alternates
- Laura Johnson, Sara Fox and Gabby Madeline – Integrated Marketing Plan Event
- Alyssa Kersch and Kerstin Jones – Integrated Marketing Plan Product
- Marc Stubblebine and Jackson Murray – Sports and Entertainment Team
Ravenwood High
State Winners Advancing to ICDC
- Parrish Rothman – Business Finance Series
- Aarush Desai, Naman Mukerji and Sagar Gupta – Business Solutions Project
- Shobhini Kumar and Harshitha Sriramoju – Community Giving Project
- Medha Konda and Swaya Batra – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
- Omkar Upadhye – Financial Consulting
- Siddharth Singh and Jo Jamullamudi – Financial Services Team Decision Making
- Aryn Chadda, Rhan Tygai and Ben Britt – Franchise Business Plan
- Sonali Lal and Aishini Nath – Independent Business Plan
- Prisha Shethia and Anishka Chitreddy – Innovation Plan
- Jian Reodica and Ara Alabi – International Business Plan
- Isahan Mukherjee and Anshika Prasad – Marketing Management Team
- Harshitha Marepally – Personal Finance Literacy
- Nikhil Yelemali – Principles of Marketing
- Megan Kavala, Ana-Laura Morales and Luke Skonieczny – Sales Project
- Mira Wadhawan and Debra Zhang – Start-Up Business Plan
Alternates
- Nithyashree Prabhu – Business Finance Series
- Srikar Kusumanchi and Vedant Misra – Business Services Operations Research
- Ashima Grover – Entrepreneurship Series
- Chinenye Odili – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
- Linda Xu, Cynthia Xu and Varum Bussa – Integrated Marketing Campaign
- Aarush Sawhney – Marketing Communications Series
- Megan Healy – Principles of BUsiness Management and Administration
- Sahib Bedi – Principles of Finance
- Sai Rachakonda – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Kaylen Thomas – Professional Selling
- Katelyn Johnson and Keerthana Pradeep Nair – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team
Summit High
Alternates
- Melany Perez – Independent Business Plan
- Katelyn Gingrey – Integrated Marketing Plan Event
