Williamson County High School DECA Students Qualify for International Conference

Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC).

Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.

“Overall, Brentwood High and many Williamson County students excelled in the State competition,” said BHS DECA adviser Lisa Nease. “Students who get involved in DECA are able to demonstrate problem-solving, communication, analytical and presentation skills and build the confidence they may not have otherwise.”

The students who are advancing to the ICDC and those who are alternates are listed below:

Brentwood High

State Winners Advancing to ICDC Clark Vaughn – Automotive Services

Eshaan Chandra – Entrepreneurship Series

William Hong – Financial Consulting

Noah Dizon and Conner Prichard – Financial Services Team Decision Making

Nila Kondee and Natasha Villaruz – Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Maggie Winkler – Human Resources Management

Catie Cable and Maggie Chen – Integrated Marketing Plan (Product)

Lucy Wyatt – Principles of Business Management and Administration

Colin Carpenter – Personal Financial Literacy

James Kazmierozicz – Principles of Finance

Brooke Lynn – Principles of Finance

Anna Oliphant – Principles of Finance

Grant Dudek – Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Haley Carpenter and Hallie Corinne Frist- Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making Alternates Jada Blue – Automotive Services

Ben Gorokhovsky – Automotive Services

Ben Foster – Business Finance Services

Wesley Swanson – Business Services

Sky Vilay – Entrepreneurship

Jenny Corbo and Alkhan Makhamadaliev – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Mollie McMullan – Food Marketing Series

Evan Schwartz – International Business Plan

Sydney Siefert and Caroline Bryon – Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Kathrin Woehlke – Principles of Marketing

Louisa Hart – Restaurant and Food Service Management

Jack McDaniel – Restaurant and Food Service Management

Alyson Nordstrom – Restaurant and Food Service Management

Will Corum, Grace Gardner and Vivvy Huddleston – Start-Up Business Plan Centennial High Alternates Camden Reuthe – Personal Financial Literacy Franklin High State Winners Advancing to ICDC Lillian Shi – Business Financial Series

Mimi Winn and Chandler Forbes – Buying and Merchandising Team

Savannah Mann – Marketing Communication Series

Fisher Anderson and Adam Ray – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Alternates Yasharth Pandey – Business Financial Series

Audrey Barton – Restaurant and Food Service Management Series Independence High State Winners Advancing to ICDC Makenna Riser and Elizabeth Howard – Project Management and Career Development

Cesar Rager and Jace Layton – Financial Services Team Decision Making Alternates Benjamin Miller and Ashtynn Bechard – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Paige Hardy, Sonia Misty and Molly Roberts – Project Management Community Awareness

Rebecca Leavy, Paisley Taylor and Allison Gaw – Project Management Community Giving Nolensville High Alternates Katlin Martin and Lainen McCarter – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

Deepak Balamurugan – Business Finance Series Page High State Winners Advancing to ICDC Leah Rovey – Principles of Hospitality

Sam Ross – Principles of Marketing

Arabella Best and Reeva Lalani – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Madison Moss and Gigi Bascomb – Hospitality Team Decision Making

Alli Conkle, Parker Levy and Mackenna Poole – Innovation Plan Alternates Laura Johnson, Sara Fox and Gabby Madeline – Integrated Marketing Plan Event

Alyssa Kersch and Kerstin Jones – Integrated Marketing Plan Product

Marc Stubblebine and Jackson Murray – Sports and Entertainment Team Ravenwood High State Winners Advancing to ICDC Parrish Rothman – Business Finance Series

Aarush Desai, Naman Mukerji and Sagar Gupta – Business Solutions Project

Shobhini Kumar and Harshitha Sriramoju – Community Giving Project

Medha Konda and Swaya Batra – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Omkar Upadhye – Financial Consulting

Siddharth Singh and Jo Jamullamudi – Financial Services Team Decision Making

Aryn Chadda, Rhan Tygai and Ben Britt – Franchise Business Plan

Sonali Lal and Aishini Nath – Independent Business Plan

Prisha Shethia and Anishka Chitreddy – Innovation Plan

Jian Reodica and Ara Alabi – International Business Plan

Isahan Mukherjee and Anshika Prasad – Marketing Management Team

Harshitha Marepally – Personal Finance Literacy

Nikhil Yelemali – Principles of Marketing

Megan Kavala, Ana-Laura Morales and Luke Skonieczny – Sales Project

Mira Wadhawan and Debra Zhang – Start-Up Business Plan Alternates Nithyashree Prabhu – Business Finance Series

Srikar Kusumanchi and Vedant Misra – Business Services Operations Research

Ashima Grover – Entrepreneurship Series

Chinenye Odili – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

Linda Xu, Cynthia Xu and Varum Bussa – Integrated Marketing Campaign

Aarush Sawhney – Marketing Communications Series

Megan Healy – Principles of BUsiness Management and Administration

Sahib Bedi – Principles of Finance

Sai Rachakonda – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Kaylen Thomas – Professional Selling

Katelyn Johnson and Keerthana Pradeep Nair – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Summit High Alternates Melany Perez – Independent Business Plan

Katelyn Gingrey – Integrated Marketing Plan Event

