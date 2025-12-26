Williamson County Health Provides Support Through Health Navigators

The Williamson County Health Department provides access to a unique support team –

Health Navigators – who are committed to helping individuals and families in our community access many services they need to thrive, such as food assistance, safe housing, and further healthcare options.

A Health Navigator might help a family enroll in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, apply for TennCare, or assist with applications and referrals to other healthcare services.

“Our Navigators ensure no one has to journey alone in finding the health, behavioral, and social services available to them,” Cathy Montgomery, Willimson County Health Director, said. “Their work is devoted to personalized support to help those in our community overcome barriers and connect with services that will improve their health and well-being.”

Health Navigators often work within specialized TDH resources such as:

• Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT) connects families to health and social services, helping them find care and get support with medical costs, especially for children with physical disabilities.

• Recovery, Information, Support, and Engagement (RISE) Navigators connect patients with substance use disorders to appropriate treatment or social services in Tennessee.

• Clinical Care Navigators (CCNs) support adults (18+) by assessing needs and connecting them to services such as housing, food, mental health care, medical equipment, etc. For more information, please contact your local health department.

• Dementia Navigators provide personalized support for individuals and caregivers, including memory screenings, education, care planning, and assistance navigating services like insurance, housing, and transportation.

• Find Help is an online resource, using your ZIP code, that connects Tennesseans to resources across the state, including housing, health care, food, financial assistance, and more.

Individuals and families can explore what navigation services are available at the Williamson County Health Department by calling (615) 794-1542 for more information.

For a list of all services offered at local health departments, visit the Local Health Departments section of the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

