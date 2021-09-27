Williamson County Health Dept Offering Booster Dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Press Release
receiving a vaccine

The Williamson County Health Department will offer booster doses of COVID vaccine to certain populations.

A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who met these criteria:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online.

The Williamson County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose from 1:00p – 3:00p Monday through Friday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.  Appointments are encouraged, but not required.  To schedule an appointment, please visit https://vaccinate.tn.gov. Additional vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine can be found by visiting http://www.vaccines.gov.  Residents do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.  Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

