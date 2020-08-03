



The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution for the community at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Test results are typically provided within 5 to 7 days; however, it can take longer due to the high volume of testing in the area. If results are not received within 7 days, call 866-332-2879 to inquire. The Tennessee Department of Health is contacting individuals with negative results via phone, text and mail. Positive results are being notified by a WCHD contact tracer.

It is very important that individuals who are awaiting their results be prepared to answer a call or text provided by WCHD. Individuals are never asked to provide their social security number or financial data to receive their results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the guidance on isolation of those who test positive for COVID-19. Per this new guidance, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can generally discontinue isolation and other precautions ten days after they first had symptoms, have not had a fever for at least 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicine, and with improvement of any other symptoms. People who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t develop symptoms may discontinue isolation and other precautions after ten days.

WCHD would like to remind the community to follow CDC guidelines by physical distancing, wearing a mask while in public settings, and washing hands frequently.

For developing information, individuals can subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

The Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.



