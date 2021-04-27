Health Department Offering Non-Appointment COVID-19 Vaccinations

Appointments still available but not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine

The Williamson County Health Department announced today it is offering COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointments required. Appointments are still available but not required for first dose vaccinations. The health department will be accepting 100 non-appointment vaccinations each day. COVID-19 vaccine administration will be offered via drive-through at the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.

For further information about hours of operations, please visit http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution

Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.

