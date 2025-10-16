Williamson County Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots

The Williamson County Health Department of the Tennessee Department of Health is participating in the statewide 2025 Fight Flu prevention effort and providing free flu shots at various locations on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Locations and times include Franklin Clinic, 1324 W. Main Street from 8:00a – 4:00p; Fairview Clinic, 2629 Fairview Boulevard from 8:30a – 6:00p; and Nolensville Recreation Center, 7250 Nolensville Road from 9:00a – 1:00p.

‘Receiving an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the worst outcomes of the flu virus,” Director Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Department said. “The flu vaccine is safe and effective and help prepare your body to fight against the flu virus and prevent it from spreading.”

Anyone age six months or older is eligible to receive a flu vaccine, and appointments are not needed at local health departments on Oct. 21st to receive a free flu vaccine.

The flu virus can move easily from one person to another and spreads through respiratory droplets in coughs and sneezes. The virus can be present on surfaces, such as doorknobs and countertops, and tissue paper for up to two days.

Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk of getting the flu and facing its severe complications. Flu symptoms can include mild to severe cough, fatigue, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and stuffy or runny noses.

Precautions to prevent the spread of the flu virus include proper handwashing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of an elbow, and staying home if you are sick.

More information is available on TDH’s Fight Flu webpage. For additional information about taking precautions against respiratory viral illnesses, like the flu, visit The TDH webpage at www.tn.gov/health/rvi.

