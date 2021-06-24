Williamson County Health Department Moving Vaccine Distribution Out of the Ag Center

Beginning Thursday, July 1st, the Williamson County Health Department will move vaccine operations from the Williamson County Agricultural Center to 1405-A Brookwood Avenue. The new vaccine site is located behind the health department’s Franklin Clinic and adjacent to the county’s administrative complex. Vaccinations will be available from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for appointments and walk-ins.

For further information about hours of operations, please visit http://www.williamsonready.org/341/Health-Department-Vaccine-Distribution

Tennesseans age 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.

