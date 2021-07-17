Williamson County Health Department Hiring

By
Press Release
-
Williamson County Health Department
photo from Williamson County Health Department

Williamson County Health Department is accepting applications for a full-time Registered Nurse.

Applicant’s education must be equivalent to an associate’s, bachelor’s or graduate degree in nursing from an accredited college or university, or a diploma in registered nursing from an accredited school of nursing. Applicants must be licensed as a Registered Nurse in the State of Tennessee or hold a privilege to practice in the State of Tennessee under the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC). A valid Tennessee Driver’s License is required, and applicants must have reliable transportation.

Applicants must possess knowledge of principles of nursing, nursing practices, techniques, medical terminology and applicable laws; ability to assess and monitor healthcare outcomes; and ability to work independently in accordance to protocol and/or in conjunction with a physician affecting pediatric and adult populations.

Applicants must be willing to provide direct clinical services in primary care, general, and/or Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) clinics as well as participate in community engagement and primary prevention initiatives. Experience with electronic medical records useful.

Applicants for this position should have the qualifications and experience necessary to understand and perform tasks such as those listed above and other similar duties.

APPLICANTS MUST APPLY ONLINE .. DO NOT SUBMIT ANYTHING THROUGH FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE.

Apply online here.

