Williamson Co Health Dept Changes COVID-19 Testing Hours and Location

The Williamson County Health Department will be changing the hours and location of COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, March 22, 2021. Testing will no longer be available at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.
Health Department administered PCR COVID-19 testing will be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Franklin Clinic located at 1324 W Main St, Franklin from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. For an appointment, please call (615) 794-1542.
Everlywell self-test kits will also be distributed at the Franklin Clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and available upon request at the Fairview Clinic.
Vaccine appointments are not affected by this change and will continue to take place at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.
