Williamson County Government Offices to Open Thursday, Jan. 18

Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson has announced the opening of all Williamson County Government Offices Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Additionally, the Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Trustee, Property Assessor, Juvenile Court Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk and Clerk and Master, Juvenile Court, General Sessions Court and Circuit Court will resume operations.

The Williamson County Solid Waste Department (Landfill) will open at 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (with the last patron checking in by 3:15 p.m.) and community Convenience Centers will be open from Noon until 5 p.m.

Community Parks & Recreation facilities will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with the exception of the Enrichment Center (110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin) which will remain closed. Patrons are advised to use extreme caution in parking and on sidewalks, as temperatures and participation continue to fluctuate throughout the day.