Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson has announced the closing of all Williamson County Government Offices due to predicted continued inclement weather conditions for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Additionally, the Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Trustee, Property Assessor, Juvenile Court Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk and Clerk and Master have announced closing. Likewise, there will be no Juvenile Court, General Sessions Court or Circuit Court.