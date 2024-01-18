Williamson County Government Offices Closed Friday, Jan. 19

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has announced the closing of all Williamson County Government Offices for Friday, January 19, 2024, due to inclement weather. The Parks & Recreation facilities, the Convenience Centers remained open Thursday until 5:00 p.m. and will be closed throughout the weekend.

These closings include Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Trustee, Property Assessor, Juvenile Court Clerk, Circuit Court Clerk, Clerk and Master, Juvenile Court, General Sessions Court and Circuit Court.

The Williamson County Solid Waste Department (Landfill) closed today at 3:30 and will reopen Monday. The community Convenience Centers closed at 5 p.m.

The Williamson County Public Library system closed today at 3 and will be closed Friday, January 19, 2024. For weekend updates on the library system, please refer to their website and social media outlets.