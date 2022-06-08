Williamson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022

These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer Bar
Address: 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 29, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Address: 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 29, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Outback Steakhouse #4312
Address: 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 28, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille
Address: 5028 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 28, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
Address: 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 85
Date: April 27, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Salvo’s Family Pizza
Address: 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 95
Date: May 5, 2022
Follow-up Score: 100
Boulevard Deli
Address: 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 27, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Cinco de Mayo
Address: 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Isshin Japanese
Address: 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Date: April 13, 2022
Routine Score: 91
Date: April 26, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
Maki Mojo
Address: 1210 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Address: 7223 – C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
Address: 7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 94
Date: April 26, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
Address: 7223 – C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: April 26, 2022
Routine Score: 95
Date: April 26, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Chopstix Chinese Restaurant
Address: 1411 New Highway 96 West , Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 25, 2022
Routine Score: 83
Date: April 25, 2022
Follow up Score: 95
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
Address: 9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 23, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
Address: 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 23, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
Address: 7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 14, 2022
Routine Score: 89
Date: April 22, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Waffle House #483
Address: 1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041
Date: March 29, 2022
Routine Score: 90
Date: April 21, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Culaccino Italian Restaurant
Address: 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 20, 2022
Routine Score: 95
Date: April 21, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Chilis Grill & Bar
Address: 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 21, 2022
Routine Score: 91
Date: April 21, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Noodles & Company
Address: 995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 21, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Red Robin
Address: 1762 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 21, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Drakes Restaurant
Address: 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 20, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Bricks Cafe Franklin – Kitchen
Address: 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Ste 200 Franklin, TN 37069
Date: April 20, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Wendy’s
Address: 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 20, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Cracker Barrel #530
Address: 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 20, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 20, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 90
Date: April 19, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Old School Pizza
Address: 214 Ward Circle #400 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 100
El Sombrero Mexican Bar
Address: 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Tacos 4 Life-Brentwood
Address: 7020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 100
The Chile Burrito Co.
Address: 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 19, 2022
Routine Score: 88
Date: April 19, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
Nando’s Burrito and Taco Shop Inc.
Address: 7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Date: April 4, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Date: April 18, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
House of India
Address: 9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 18, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Snappy’s Pizza Of Fairview
Address: 7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
Date: April 18, 2022
Routine Score: 98
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
Address: 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 14, 2022
Routine Score: 87
Date: April 14, 2022
Follow up Score: 97
First Watch Restaurant
Address: 210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 14, 2022
Routine Score: 88
Date: April 14, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
First Watch
Address: 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 14, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Date: April 14, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Garcia’s
Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. #316 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 6, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 13, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
King Gyros
Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. #316 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 13, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Big Bad Breakfast
Address: 1201 Liberty Pike Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 90
Date: April 12, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
Franklin Burger Company
Address: 1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 12, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
Ichiddo Ramen
Address: 1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Super Suppers
Address: 1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Sonic Drive In #3357
Address: 1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 12, 2022
Routine Score: 97
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
Address: 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 86
Date: April 11, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
Hattie Jane’s Creamery
Address: 3078 Maddux Way Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37069
Date: April 11, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Sopapilla’s
Address: 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 11, 2022
Routine Score: 84
Date: April 11, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Cool Springs Sonic #4193
Address: 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 8, 2022
Routine Score: 99
Oscar’s Taco Shop
Address: 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 7, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Ching’s Asain Bistro
Address: 188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 7, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 7, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
The Poki
Address: 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 6, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Pizza Twist
Address: 1935 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 100
Chuy’s Restaurant
Address: 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 97
Date: April 5, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Burger Up
Address: 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: April 5, 2022
Routine Score: 99
The Coffee Shop
Address: 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: April 4, 2022
Routine Score: 99
The Local Taco
Address: 146 Pewitt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 4, 2022
Routine Score: 92
Date: April 4, 2022
Follow up Score: 99
Puffy Muffin, Inc.
Address: 229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 4, 2022
Routine Score: 95
Date: April 4, 2022
Follow up Score: 100
McAlister’s Deli
Address: 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 246B Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: April 4, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 4, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
Address: 2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Date: April 1, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: April 1, 2022
Follow up Score: 98
Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
Address: 2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Date: April 1, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Cafe India
Address: 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: March 22, 2022
Routine Score: 87
Date: April 1, 2022
Follow up Score: 92
Gary’s Place
Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: April 1, 2022
Routine Score: 98
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Address: 2108 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: April 1, 2022
Routine Score: 94
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.