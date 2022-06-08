Williamson County Food Health Inspections for April 2022

These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer Bar

Address: 108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 29, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Address: 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 29, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Outback Steakhouse #4312

Address: 8005 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 28, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Address: 5028 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 28, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC

Address: 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 85

Date: April 27, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Salvo’s Family Pizza

Address: 2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 95

Date: May 5, 2022

Follow-up Score: 100

Boulevard Deli

Address: 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 27, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Cinco de Mayo

Address: 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Isshin Japanese

Address: 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062

Date: April 13, 2022

Routine Score: 91

Date: April 26, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

Maki Mojo

Address: 1210 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Address: 7223 – C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Keriyaki Asian Cuisine

Address: 7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 94

Date: April 26, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Bar

Address: 7223 – C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: April 26, 2022

Routine Score: 95

Date: April 26, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Chopstix Chinese Restaurant

Address: 1411 New Highway 96 West , Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 25, 2022

Routine Score: 83

Date: April 25, 2022

Follow up Score: 95

The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice

Address: 9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 23, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.

Address: 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 23, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Judge Bean Bar-B-Que

Address: 7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 14, 2022

Routine Score: 89

Date: April 22, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Waffle House #483

Address: 1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041

Date: March 29, 2022

Routine Score: 90

Date: April 21, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Culaccino Italian Restaurant

Address: 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 20, 2022

Routine Score: 95

Date: April 21, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Chilis Grill & Bar

Address: 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064



Date: April 21, 2022

Routine Score: 91

Date: April 21, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Noodles & Company

Address: 995 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 21, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Red Robin

Address: 1762 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 21, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Drakes Restaurant

Address: 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 20, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Bricks Cafe Franklin – Kitchen

Address: 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Ste 200 Franklin, TN 37069

Date: April 20, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Wendy’s

Address: 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 20, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Cracker Barrel #530

Address: 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 20, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 20, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 90

Date: April 19, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Old School Pizza

Address: 214 Ward Circle #400 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 100

El Sombrero Mexican Bar

Address: 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Tacos 4 Life-Brentwood

Address: 7020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 100

The Chile Burrito Co.

Address: 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 19, 2022

Routine Score: 88

Date: April 19, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

Nando’s Burrito and Taco Shop Inc.

Address: 7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062

Date: April 4, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Date: April 18, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

House of India

Address: 9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 18, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Snappy’s Pizza Of Fairview

Address: 7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062



Date: April 18, 2022

Routine Score: 98

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3

Address: 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 14, 2022

Routine Score: 87

Date: April 14, 2022

Follow up Score: 97

First Watch Restaurant

Address: 210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027



Date: April 14, 2022

Routine Score: 88

Date: April 14, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

First Watch

Address: 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 14, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Date: April 14, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Garcia’s

Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. #316 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 6, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 13, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

King Gyros

Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Rd. #316 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 13, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Big Bad Breakfast

Address: 1201 Liberty Pike Suite 101 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 90

Date: April 12, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

Franklin Burger Company

Address: 1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 12, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

Ichiddo Ramen

Address: 1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Super Suppers

Address: 1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Sonic Drive In #3357

Address: 1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 12, 2022

Routine Score: 97

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

Address: 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 86

Date: April 11, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Address: 3078 Maddux Way Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37069

Date: April 11, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Sopapilla’s

Address: 1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064



Date: April 11, 2022

Routine Score: 84

Date: April 11, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Cool Springs Sonic #4193

Address: 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 8, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Oscar’s Taco Shop

Address: 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 7, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Ching’s Asain Bistro

Address: 188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 7, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 7, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

The Poki

Address: 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 6, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Pizza Twist

Address: 1935 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Chuy’s Restaurant

Address: 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Date: April 5, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Burger Up

Address: 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: April 5, 2022

Routine Score: 99

The Coffee Shop

Address: 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: April 4, 2022

Routine Score: 99

The Local Taco

Address: 146 Pewitt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 4, 2022

Routine Score: 92

Date: April 4, 2022

Follow up Score: 99

Puffy Muffin, Inc.

Address: 229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 4, 2022

Routine Score: 95

Date: April 4, 2022

Follow up Score: 100

McAlister’s Deli

Address: 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 246B Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: April 4, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 4, 2022

Follow up Score: 98

La Plaza Mexican Restaurant

Address: 2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062

Date: April 1, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: April 1, 2022

Follow up Score: 98



Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts

Address: 2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062

Date: April 1, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Cafe India

Address: 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: March 22, 2022

Routine Score: 87

Date: April 1, 2022

Follow up Score: 92

Gary’s Place

Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: April 1, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Address: 2108 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: April 1, 2022

Routine Score: 94

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.