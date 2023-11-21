Williamson County Fire Responds to 10-Acre Brush Fire

Williamson County Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a possible 10 acre brush fire off of Zebe Lane in Fairview about 5:00 PM on Sunday evening.

Due to the weather conditions, the fire spread quickly. The terrain of the area was very steep and treacherous which made it difficult to extinguish the fire. Crews had to walk the area and work the fire with hand tools due to the steep terrain. 35 crew members from Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Fairview Fire, and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency worked the fire until 9:00 PM. A drone from Williamson County EMA was utilized to survey the area and check for fire spread.

At 5:10 AM, crews were called out again for the fire rekindling. This is common due to large trees and underbrush that can hold heat and then rekindle with wind.

Crews continue to work the fire at this time to ensure that all hot spots are extinguished. The cause of the fire is believed to be from hunters who built a warming fire. We would like to remind everyone that despite the rain we have received, Williamson County is still under a burn ban.