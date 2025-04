Mark your calendars! Williamson County Fire/Rescue Station 24 will host its annual open house on April 26th.

Date: Saturday, April 26

Time: 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: 2646 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin, TN

Your family can see helicopters, fire trucks, ambulances and police cars, as well as, get vital emergency information.

Have a hot dog compliments of Atmos Energy and learn how your family can stay safe!

