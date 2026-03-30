Williamson County Fire/Rescue Announces Appointment of New Fire Chief

The Board of Directors of Williamson County Fire/Rescue is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Chief William “Bill” Gumbman as Fire Chief.

“After careful consideration and review, the Board unanimously selected Chief Gumbman to serve in this leadership role, recognizing his dedication, experience, and continued commitment to the mission and values of the department.

Chief Gumbman brings a strong record of service, leadership, and professionalism. The Board is confident in his ability to guide the department forward, strengthen operational readiness, and continue fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and excellence.” – Williamson County Board of Directors President, Jamie Carter

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Chief Gumbman moved to Tennessee 9 years ago from New Jersey where he retired from Law Enforcement. While working in Law Enforcement, he also served with the Rutherford First-Aid Ambulance Corps in New Jersey. Upon his relocation to Williamson County, Tennessee, Gumbman joined the Williamson County Fire/Rescue Volunteer Fire Department. During his tenure, he has risen through the ranks as an Engineer, Lieutenant, and Captain of Training.

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