Williamson County FFA Students Win State Awards and Earn Degrees

Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from Fairview and Page high schools returned from the Tennessee FFA State Convention with several impressive awards.

Page High had the most students in its history advance to the national competition proficiency categories. PHS student Morgan Riley is the State winner in the beef production placement category, and her classmate Cole Cruise is the State winner in the wildlife management category.

Fairview High received a State Superior Chapter Award and had five students earn their State FFA degrees. Those students are Seth Stigall, Leah Kennedy, Trey Ivey, Tyler McNeil and Austin Comstock. Page High also had two students receive their State FFA degree: Molly McKenzie and Morgan Riley.

“Students worked all year competing in leadership and career development events, preparing for and executing fundraisers, planning social and educational events and improving their out-of-school agriculture projects,” said FVHS FFA adviser David Harper. “Students who earned the privilege of attending the State FFA Convention were able to celebrate their accomplishments with more than 3,000 other Tennessee students.”

Earning the State FFA degree requires students to have a Chapter FFA Degree, have earned or productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours through a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). To receive the degree, students also had to complete at least 25 hours of community service, participate in at least five different FFA activities above chapter level and participate in planning and implementing the chapter’s Program of Activity.

The students who placed in the competition at the convention are listed below. Those with an asterisk next to their names will advance to the national competition.

Agriscience Fair State Winner: *Bryson Boone, Division Five Social Systems – Page High Farm Business Management State Winners: *Bryson Boone, Molly McKenzie, Sarah Milazo and Parker Pugh – Page High Proficiencies State Winner: *Morgan Riley, Beef Production Placement – Page High

State Winner: *Cole Cruise, Wildlife Management – Page High

State Runner-up: Jacob Belton, Dairy Production Placement – Page High State Superior Chapter Award Fairview High Prepared Public Speaking State Runner-up: Morgan Riley – Page High Marketing Plan Third Place: Hannah Frost, Addison Moore and Leah Rovey – Page High Quiz Bowl 15th in State: Cole Cruise, Presley Noland, Morgan Riley and Lili Snow – Page High State Degree Molly McKenzie, Page High

Morgan Riley, Page High

Seth Stigall, Fairview High

Leah Kennedy, Fairview High

Trey Ivy, Fairview High

Tyler McNeil, Fairview High

Austin Comstock, Fairview High

