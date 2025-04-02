Williamson County FFA Students Shine at State Convention

Williamson County students showcased their skills at the 97th Tennessee State Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention March 23-26.
Both Page Middle and Page High earned State Superior Chapter recognition. Page Middle also received a 10% Membership Increase Award, while Page High was honored as a National 3-Star Chapter, one of the highest distinctions in FFA.
Page Middle students were named State champions in Agronomy and FFA Quiz. The teams of Sebastian Agraso, Parker Darnell, Preston Laughter and Luke Mundy were first in Agronomy with Sebastain Agraso named first place, High Individual. The team of Harper Green, Killian Carey, Toa Lemaota and Jack Paiva won the FFA Quiz competition with Harper Green named first place, High Individual.
“I am so proud of all of these students,” said Page Middle FFA Adviser Tommy Green. “They worked so hard and represented our school, WCS and their community with pride and determination.”
Several Page High students achieved individual state honors. Abigail Berny was named State Champion in Poultry Production Proficiency. Kenzie Anderson, Selah Castro, Aiden Flautt, Dylan Lightfoot, Jeremiah McDougall and Greer Quick earned their State FFA Degrees, the highest degree awarded at the state level.
Page Middle FFA Achievements
- State Superior Chapter
- Membership Increase Award – 10% Increase in Membership
Junior High State Agronomy – State Champions (Competing against other middle school chapters)
- 1st High Individual -Sebastian Agraso
- 5th High Individual – Parker Darnell
- 7th High Individual – Preston Laughter
- 11th High Individual – Luke Mundy
Environmental & Natural Resources – 3rd in State (Competing against 72 high school teams)
- 3rd High Individual – Jack Paiva
- 10th High Individual – Leah Wann
- 19th High Individual – Harper Green
- 26th High Individual – Lanie Bullington
Junior High State FFA Quiz – State Champions (Competing against other middle school chapters)
- 1st High Individual – Harper Green
- 2nd High Individual – Killian Carey
- 2nd High Individual – Toa Lemaota
- 19th High Individual – Jack Paiva
Page High FFA Achievements
- State Superior Chapter
- 3-Star Chapter
State Degrees
- Kenzie Anderson
- Selah Castro
- Aiden Flautt
- Dylan Lightfoot
- Jeremiah McDougall
- Greer Quick
State Champion –Production Proficiency
- Abigail Berny
State Runner-Up – Agronomy:
- Mia Clement
- Paili Doyle
- Brylie Noland
- Gavon Veach
3rd Place & Regional Champion – Agriscience Fair (Animal Systems Division 3)
- Paili Doyle (“Do Pasture Mates Really Matter? A Comparison of Parasite Loads in Horses Grazing with Horses, Goats, and Cows”)
4th Place – Agriscience Fair (Animal Systems Division 6)
- Kenzie Anderson & Sophia Bibeau (“Savings in Shavings? An Analysis of Cost-Effectiveness, Absorption, and Ammonia Levels in Various Shavings”)
6th Place – Farm & Agribusiness Management:
- Mallory Brandon
- Sophia Bibeau
- Blythe Mingle
- Maggie Riebau
10th Place – Environmental & Natural Resources
- Ethan Anderson
- Dylan Lightfoot
- Jeremiah McDougall
- Karoline McKenzie
- Charlie Cutler
- Karoline McKenzie
Fairview High FFA Achievements
Quiz Bowl – District Runners-up
- Haley Poynor
- Kailee Tuttle
