Williamson County FFA Students Shine at State Convention

Williamson County students showcased their skills at the 97th Tennessee State Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention March 23-26.

Both Page Middle and Page High earned State Superior Chapter recognition. Page Middle also received a 10% Membership Increase Award, while Page High was honored as a National 3-Star Chapter, one of the highest distinctions in FFA.

Page Middle students were named State champions in Agronomy and FFA Quiz. The teams of Sebastian Agraso, Parker Darnell, Preston Laughter and Luke Mundy were first in Agronomy with Sebastain Agraso named first place, High Individual. The team of Harper Green, Killian Carey, Toa Lemaota and Jack Paiva won the FFA Quiz competition with Harper Green named first place, High Individual.

“I am so proud of all of these students,” said Page Middle FFA Adviser Tommy Green. “They worked so hard and represented our school, WCS and their community with pride and determination.”

Several Page High students achieved individual state honors. Abigail Berny was named State Champion in Poultry Production Proficiency. Kenzie Anderson, Selah Castro, Aiden Flautt, Dylan Lightfoot, Jeremiah McDougall and Greer Quick earned their State FFA Degrees, the highest degree awarded at the state level.

Page Middle FFA Achievements

State Superior Chapter

Membership Increase Award – 10% Increase in Membership

Junior High State Agronomy – State Champions (Competing against other middle school chapters)

1st High Individual -Sebastian Agraso

5th High Individual – Parker Darnell

7th High Individual – Preston Laughter

11th High Individual – Luke Mundy

Environmental & Natural Resources – 3rd in State (Competing against 72 high school teams)

3rd High Individual – Jack Paiva

10th High Individual – Leah Wann

19th High Individual – Harper Green

26th High Individual – Lanie Bullington

Junior High State FFA Quiz – State Champions (Competing against other middle school chapters)

1st High Individual – Harper Green

2nd High Individual – Killian Carey

2nd High Individual – Toa Lemaota

19th High Individual – Jack Paiva

Page High FFA Achievements

State Superior Chapter

3-Star Chapter

State Degrees

Kenzie Anderson

Selah Castro

Aiden Flautt

Dylan Lightfoot

Jeremiah McDougall

Greer Quick

State Champion –Production Proficiency

Abigail Berny

State Runner-Up – Agronomy:

Mia Clement

Paili Doyle

Brylie Noland

Gavon Veach

3rd Place & Regional Champion – Agriscience Fair (Animal Systems Division 3)

Paili Doyle (“Do Pasture Mates Really Matter? A Comparison of Parasite Loads in Horses Grazing with Horses, Goats, and Cows”)

4th Place – Agriscience Fair (Animal Systems Division 6)

Kenzie Anderson & Sophia Bibeau (“Savings in Shavings? An Analysis of Cost-Effectiveness, Absorption, and Ammonia Levels in Various Shavings”)

6th Place – Farm & Agribusiness Management:

Mallory Brandon

Sophia Bibeau

Blythe Mingle

Maggie Riebau

10th Place – Environmental & Natural Resources

Ethan Anderson

Dylan Lightfoot

Jeremiah McDougall

Karoline McKenzie

Chapter Delegates

Charlie Cutler

Karoline McKenzie

Fairview High FFA Achievements

Quiz Bowl – District Runners-up

Haley Poynor

Kailee Tuttle

Source: WCS

