5 Local Farmer’s Markets to Check Out

And how each market has adjusted due to COVID-19

It’s a great time to visit your local farmer’s market! Many local farmer’s markets have altered their market to encourage social distancing and to follow other health protocols. Below is a list of local farmer’s markets that are open and their COVID-19 guidelines, so you can be in the know before you go!

If you are part of a local farmer’s market we don’t have listed, e-mail us at info@williamsonsource.com.