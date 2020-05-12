5 Local Farmer’s Markets to Check Out

It’s a great time to visit your local farmer’s market! Many local farmer’s markets have altered their market to encourage social distancing and to follow other health protocols. Below is a list of local farmer’s markets that are open and their COVID-19 guidelines, so you can be in the know before you go!
If you are part of a local farmer’s market we don’t have listed, e-mail us at info@williamsonsource.com.
1Franklin Farmers Market
Location: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road
When: While the Franklin Farmer’s Market is open year round, the summer market is now open through October.
Hours: Every Saturday 9a-12p
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- The Franklin Farmer’s Market has a new larger layout to support social distancing eliminating the two rows of vendors under the shed and expanding the market footprint into several rows of parking near Liberty Pike.
- Farmers are taking pre-orders and payments online for easy in and out pick up.
- Pets are not allowed and the market requests that you leave children at home.C
- Chalk lines help shoppers know where to stand in line to support social distancing
- The market asks for shoppers to wear a mask while attending the market
- Shoppers are asked to not touch the products for sale, the vendors will handle all the product. They will bag and wrap it and hand it to you.
- If a customer is in the booth, please wait for them to leave before entering.
Learn more at franklinfarmersmarket.com
2Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market
Location: Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station
When: Thursdays 4pm – 7pm
Hours: May 14 – Oct 15
COVID 10 Guidelines:
- Vendors will be spaced a little further out and wearing masks and gloves.
- The market asks customers to wear masks if they are able
- Hand sanitizing station available
- 6-foot markings in front of each vendor booth to support social distancing
Location: Westhaven Community, 1000 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin
When: May 13 – October
Hours: Every Wednesday 4pm – 7pm
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- Preordering is available
- Vendors will be spaced out
- Vendors will be wearing masks and the market is encouraging customers to do the same
4Spring Hill Farmers Market
Location: Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway
When: Now Through Sept
Hours: Every Thursday 3pm – 7pm
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- The market will be open to senior citizens only from 3pm – 3:30pm (persons 55 years old and older)
- Customers will be required to wear disposable gloves (To be put on at the market and removed and properly disposed of after the market.)
- Customers are encouraged to wear masks while shopping
- All items to be disposed of must be placed the trash can supplied by the market
- Don’t touch products on display
- Place pre-orders when possible
- Customers are to remain in their vehicles if lines begin to form
5Nolensville Farmer’s Market
Location: Historic Nolensville School, 7248 Nolensville Rd
When: Now Through Nov 21
Hours: Saturdays 8am – 12pm
COVID-19 Guidelines:
- Vendors and their helpers will wear masks and customers, who can, are encouraged to do the same! Homemade masks will be available to purchase made by local business,
- Hand sanitizer available at the information booth
- Vendors are accepting preorders and a list with vendors’ preorder contact methods can be found here: www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com.
- Encouraging customers to use electronic payment apps such as Venmo to cut down on the transfer of germs as well as using credit cards instead of cash.
- Only 1 shopper per household should come to the market so that shopping is quick and as many customers as possible can get through the market in a timely manner.
- No on-site dining. Everything must be taken home to consume.