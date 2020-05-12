5 Local Farmer’s Markets to Check Out

And how each market has adjusted due to COVID-19

It’s a great time to visit your local farmer’s market! Many local farmer’s markets have altered their market to encourage social distancing and to follow other health protocols. Below is a list of local farmer’s markets that are open and their COVID-19 guidelines, so you can be in the know before you go!

1Franklin Farmers Market


Location: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road
When: While the Franklin Farmer’s Market is open year round, the summer market is now open through October.
Hours: Every Saturday 9a-12p
COVID-19 Guidelines:

  • The Franklin Farmer’s Market has a new larger layout to support social distancing eliminating the two rows of vendors under the shed and expanding the market footprint into several rows of parking near Liberty Pike.
  • Farmers are taking pre-orders and payments online for easy in and out pick up.
  • Pets are not allowed and the market requests that you leave children at home.C
  • Chalk lines help shoppers know where to stand in line to support social distancing
  • The market asks for shoppers to wear a mask while attending the market
  • Shoppers are asked to not touch the products for sale, the vendors will handle all the product. They will bag and wrap it and hand it to you.
  • If a customer is in the booth, please wait for them to leave before entering.

Learn more at franklinfarmersmarket.com

2Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market

Location: Sarah Benson Park, 1513 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station
When: Thursdays 4pm – 7pm
Hours:  May 14 – Oct 15
COVID 10 Guidelines:

  • Vendors will be spaced a little further out and wearing masks and gloves.
  • The market asks customers to wear masks if they are able
  • Hand sanitizing station available
  • 6-foot markings in front of each vendor booth to support social distancing

Learn more.

3Westhaven Farmers Market

Location: Westhaven Community, 1000 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin
When: May 13 – October
Hours: Every Wednesday 4pm – 7pm
COVID-19 Guidelines:

  • Preordering is available
  • Vendors will be spaced out
  • Vendors will be wearing masks and the market is encouraging customers to do the same

Learn more.

4Spring Hill Farmers Market

Location: Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway
When: Now Through Sept
Hours: Every Thursday 3pm – 7pm

COVID-19 Guidelines:

  • The market will be open to senior citizens only from 3pm – 3:30pm (persons 55 years old and older)
  • Customers will be required to wear disposable gloves (To be put on at the market and removed and properly disposed of after the market.)
  • Customers are encouraged to wear masks while shopping
  • All items to be disposed of must be placed the trash can supplied by the market
  • Don’t touch products on display
  • Place pre-orders when possible
  • Customers are to remain in their vehicles if lines begin to form

Learn more.

5Nolensville Farmer’s Market

Location: Historic Nolensville School, 7248 Nolensville Rd
When: Now Through Nov 21
Hours: Saturdays 8am – 12pm
COVID-19 Guidelines:

  • Vendors and their helpers will wear masks and customers, who can, are encouraged to do the same! Homemade masks will be available to purchase made by local business,
  • Hand sanitizer available at the information booth
  • Vendors are accepting preorders and a list with vendors’ preorder contact methods can be found here: www.nolensvillefarmersmarket.com.
  • Encouraging customers to use electronic payment apps such as Venmo to cut down on the transfer of germs as well as using credit cards instead of cash.
  • Only 1 shopper per household should come to the market so that shopping is quick and as many customers as possible can get through the market in a timely manner.
  • No on-site dining. Everything must be taken home to consume.

Learn more.

