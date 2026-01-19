Williamson County, Fairview Named Middle Tennessee’s First Official “8 Gig Certified” Communities

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading fiber broadband provider, announced the launch of its new 8 Gig Certified Community program. The program recognizes Middle Tennessee communities that offer the region’s fastest residential internet speeds—helping support economic growth, education, careers, and small business development.

Williamson County was named the region’s first 8 Gig Certified County during a county commission meeting on Monday. United Communications has invested more than $60 million to build a fiber network across Williamson County, reaching more than 28,000 homes and businesses. The City of Fairview also recently received its 8 Gig certification at a town council meeting in late 2025.

“Earning the title of an ‘8 Gig Certified Community’ is about more than just a number on a speed test—it’s about opportunity,” said William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications. “It’s about giving families the bandwidth for remote work and online learning and giving local businesses the infrastructure to compete globally. It’s about bridging the digital divide to create opportunities for everyone, regardless of where they live.”

Broadband access plays a key role in Williamson County’s continued growth. Reliable, affordable high-speed internet helps businesses expand, supports remote work, gives students more learning options, and makes telehealth more accessible for families across the county.

“I’m grateful to Chris Jones and the Middle Tennessee Electric board for believing that they could make this happen and to William Bradford and United Communications for actually making this happen,” said Mayor Rogers Anderson. “We appreciate the work they do very much.”

United Communications plans to recognize additional communities through the 8 Gig Certified Community program in the coming months. The company’s fiber network now connects more than 125,000 locations across Middle Tennessee. Through the Project UNITE initiative, United partners with local governments to expand access, help bridge the digital divide, and keep communities connected.

United’s 8 Gig Premier internet plan is Middle Tennessee’s fastest residential and small business internet offering, built for families, gamers, remote workers, content creators, and entrepreneurs. With up to 80 times the bandwidth of a standard 100 Mbps connection, 8 Gig Premier supports smooth streaming, online gaming, video calls, and large uploads—even with many devices online at once.

The plan includes a next-generation Wi-Fi 7 router for whole-home coverage and low latency. Customers also receive built-in cybersecurity tools, parental controls, and real-time threat protection, along with priority customer support and fast response times.

To learn more or sign up, visit United.net or call 931-364-2227.

