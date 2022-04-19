Williamson County Fairs Brings Back Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition and Pageants

After a two-year hiatus, the Williamson County Fair is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition and Pageants for all ages. With cash prizes and exciting ways to showcase one’s talents, these competitive events will bring more smiles to this year’s 9 DAYS OF FUN!

The Sing Your Heart Out competition, presented by Pinnacle Bank, will be held onsite at the Fair on Tuesday, August 9 on the outdoor NISSAN Stage. One Grand Prize Overall Winner will receive a total of $1000 prize money and will be named from the three first-place winners. A first, second and third-place winner will be selected from each separate age group of elementary, middle and high school divisions. Each division will win a cash prize of $500, $100 and $50, respectively. The contest is open to residents of Tennessee and adjoining states.

Pageants are back this year for girls and young women ages 4 to 21. Also returning are the Baby and Toddler contests for girls and boys ages zero months to three years old. All contestants will receive a beautiful crown and rose upon competing in the Pageants. The popular Pageants are set to take place at the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park in Franklin on Sunday, August 7.The 2022 Fairest of the Fair will be crowned, along with Teen Miss, Junior Miss, Little Miss, and Petite Miss as well as the Baby, Tiny, and Toddler contests for boys and girls.

Always opening on the first Friday in August, the Fair runs from August 5-13, 2022 at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park in Franklin.

“We are thrilled to be able to feature the Sing Your Heart Out and Pageant competitions again in 2022.Each of these competitions provides kids the opportunity to showcase their talents to our community and fair visitors,” said Williamson County Fair Pageant Chair Suzanne Ware. “We are ready to make these competitions the best ones yet!”

Applications for the competitions are not yet open for the 2022 Williamson County Fair. We encourage everyone to be on the lookout for applications for both events by following us @williamsonfair on Instagram and @WilliamsonCountyFair on Facebook and checking in on our website, www.williamsoncountyfair.org. For questions regarding these competitions, reach out to Suzanne or Taylor Ware at [email protected].

ABOUT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY FAIR

Recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels, with last year’s event winning awards from the Tennessee Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Expos, the Williamson County Fair is supported by more than 2,200 volunteers, numerous sponsors, its home county and surrounding communities. Featuring various attractions, nightly entertainment and competitive events, the Fair has grown each summer and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County. For more information, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.