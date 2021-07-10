Williamson County Fair Seeks Nominations for Hometown Heroes

The Williamson County Fair is looking to recognize veterans and current military members as “Hometown Heroes” as part of the Fair’s “Patriot Day” on Saturday, August 14. Williamson County residents are encouraged to nominate deserving men and women who have been an inspiration to the local community, while positively impacting the lives around them.

“Hometown Heroes” is a new initiative of the Williamson County Fair, and one that Diane Giddens, Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chairman, says she hopes will become a tradition.

“The Williamson County Fair has enjoyed recognizing Patriot Day in different ways throughout the years, and it is one of our most treasured elements of the Fair,“ Giddens said. “To get to hear about how our local veterans and active military members are touching the lives around them is so special, and we are looking forward to sharing these moments with the community. We hope to recognize members from each branch of the military, and encourage everyone to send their nominations in!”

Nominees must have served in any branch of the military between 1940 to present day; must still be living; must live in Williamson County; and must be able to attend the in-person award ceremony on the Nissan Stage at the Fair on Saturday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. Nominations are accepted online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org or by mail, on or before July 15, 2021.

In addition to the “Hometown Heroes” ceremony, all veterans and active military members will be honored through free admission to the Fair with a military ID on Patriot Day, compliments of Buerger, Moseley & Carson.

To learn more about how to nominate a “Hometown Hero” please visit https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/general-info/hometown-heroes.