



The Williamson County Fair Association is preparing for a virtual Fair experience in lieu of an in-person event this year, including online intake of competitive events entries for Youth divisions beginning July 1.

Williamson County Fair Board Chairman Rogers Anderson said the Board felt it was important to continue the community-minded spirit of the Fair despite canceling the in-person event.

“For 15 consecutive years, we’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands to the Williamson County Fair for nine days of family fun,” Anderson said. “Undoubtedly, this has been a time of much uncertainty, but we are encouraged by the support we have received from the community for our decision, and we know we will remember the 2020 virtual Fair for years to come.”

The Youth Department (formerly 4-H & Youth Department) will offer online entry only for limited divisions and classes in 2020 from Wednesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 30. Exhibits are open to youth residents of Williamson and surrounding counties in categories such as arts, crafts, photography, textiles, canning, Lego builds, decorated baked goods, horticulture and field crops.

“Competitive events are a key component of the Fair every year, and we are excited to still give local youth the chance to show off their talents and creativity by offering online entries,” Mary Beth Antunes, Youth Department Co-Chairman, said. “With families having been stuck at home for several months now, we hope the Youth entry categories will spark new ideas and inspire fun projects for kids and teens.”

This year’s new “Pandemic 2020 Special Youth Division” will also offer entry opportunities for Family Quarantine Videos and COVID-19 Fashions. Entry rules and guidelines are available at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. Winners will be announced and posted on the Williamson County Fair website on Friday, August 7.

Beginning August 7th and continuing through August 15th, everyone is encouraged to visit the Williamson County Fair website, www.williamsoncountyfair.org, daily to enjoy “nine days of virtual fun”. The virtual fair will include educational videos, family-friendly activities available for download, daily contests, and a look back at past years’ entertainment and performances. Annual Fair favorites such as the Chick Hatchery and Letters to Soldiers will continue this year, along with how-to demonstrations on honey extraction, flower arranging, cookie decorating, and more.

The 4-H Livestock Expo and Auction will take place the week prior to the virtual Fair and will be recorded and available for viewing during the Fair week. Daily lineups of virtual activities will be posted on the Williamson County Fair’s website and social media. Follow along at www.facebook.com/WilliamsonCountyFair or on Instagram and Twitter @williamsonfair.

The Williamson County Fair has collaborated with the Williamson County Public Library to promote its Summer Reading Program that began on June 1. Students who register 20 hours of reading before August 8 will receive one free paperback book compliments of the Summer Reading Program Challenge, in addition to a Read and Win Ribbon sponsored by CoreCivic, recognition on the Williamson County Fair’s website and will be entered for a chance to win one of ten prizes provided by TopGolf.

The Williamson County Fair wishes to thank the following sponsors for their support of the 2020 Virtual Fair to date: Atmos Energy, Chick-Fil-A, Cigna, CoreCivic, McArthur Sanders Real Estate, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, Patterson, Hardee and Ballentine P.C., Pinnacle Financial, Riverbend Nurseries, Stoney Creek Farms, TopGolf of Nashville, Tito’s Restaurant, Tractor Supply Co. and Williamson Medical Center.



