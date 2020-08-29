Williamson County Fair Names Scholarship Winners

The Williamson County Fair Association has awarded its annual scholarship to five Williamson County students who are beginning their freshman years in college this fall.

The scholarship was implemented in 2013 and has now been awarded to a total of 26 students, recognizing graduating high school seniors for their years of time and talent that contributed to the Fair’s success.

“Williamson County’s youth are not only the future leaders of our community, but of our Fair,” Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair Board Chairman, said. “It is a privilege to get to work alongside these talented young people during the Fair each year, and it is so important to the Williamson County Fair Board that we make these small contributions toward supporting their educational endeavors with this annual scholarship.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include Kelsey Moore, Isaiah Osborne, Sydney Lamb, Sierra Rigsby and Kendall Warpool. Each student served as a member of the Williamson County Junior Fair Board during high school and was heavily involved in the Fair through volunteer efforts and competitive events entries.

Moore, a graduate of Page High School who is attending University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study food science and technology, is a four-time 4-H Cake Show Grand Champion and has exhibited 180 entries over the last eight years at the Fair. She has served as the chairperson for the 4-H & Youth Department Fashion shows and as the teen leader for the 4-H sewing club.

Osborne has served as a leader for 4-H Robotics and LEGO committees and won 15 first place awards for entries in Robotics, LEGOs and Livestock at the 2016-2019 Williamson County Fairs. In 2018, he was the recipient of the Williamson County 4-H Outstanding Leadership Award for the 4-H STEM Project, among other honors. He is attending Middle Tennessee State University and pursuing a degree in data science.

Lamb is a homeschool graduate who has been involved with the Williamson County Fair for nine years, exhibiting dairy cattle, sheep, goats, chickens, beef steers, field crops, hay and baked goods. She and her family, who operate Shine Hollow Dairy, also lead the nightly Milking Demonstration at the Fair. Lamb is attending Middle Tennessee State University to study agribusiness.

Rigsby is also a homeschool graduate with dual enrollment at Columbia State. She served as the 4-H & Youth Department Committee Chairman in 2018 and 2019 and has exhibited photography, canned goods, horticulture, and baked goods at the Fair. She currently serves as president of the Williamson County 4-H Horse Project and received the Project’s “Highest Level of Participation” award for two years in a row. Rigsby is studying dental hygiene at Columbia State.

Warpool, a graduate of Franklin Road Academy, served as president of the Williamson County 4-H Livestock Project from 2019-2020 and as vice president from 2018-2019. He received the “Outstanding 4-H’er” award four times, in addition to an Outstanding Leadership Award. Warpool is attending the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study animal science and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

The Williamson County Fair recently held its 2020 event virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Fair is set for Friday, August 6 through Saturday, August 14. For more information, go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org.