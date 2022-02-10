Williamson County Fair Looks to Fill 2022 Board Positions

The Williamson County Fair is less than 200 days away, and the Board of Directors is on the hunt for four new members to join its 29-person team. All in support of planning the annual nine days of FUN, these positions each have their own set of responsibilities and duties to make sure the Fair runs smoothly.

The open positions are as follows:

JUNIOR FAIR BOARD CHAIR : The Chair is responsible for overseeing and mentoring the members (ages 13-20) according to the by-laws established in 2010. The purpose of the JFB is to promote, encourage and stimulate youth involvement with the Fair, Williamson County and surrounding areas by providing leadership opportunities, promoting public relations skills, and facilitating interaction with other committee members.

EDUCATIONAL AGRICULTURAL EXHIBITS – Little 1's Farming Exhibit: To celebrate our agricultural past, present and future, a chairman is needed to recruit and oversee volunteers. These volunteers are utilized to help construct exhibits, help obtain items for exhibits, greet the public, provide information about the displays and assist with tear-down after the Fair.

FACILITIES & LOGISTICS: The Chair is responsible for converting the AgExpo Park into the Williamson County Fairgrounds. Other duties include: organizing electrical service; creating walkways; planning for tents and stages necessary for oversight of sanitation, law enforcement, entertainment, other Fair activities and setting up and tearing down areas and props.

CREATIVE & CULINARY ARTS DEPARTMENT CHAIR: The department chair oversees the chairmen of the various committees that fall under this title and helps to coordinate their efforts during the Fair. Committees include: Culinary (Canning, Bread, Cakes, Cookies, etc.), Handicrafts, Needlework, Sewing, Fairy Gardens, Quilts, and Floriculture (flowers).

On top of meeting once a month to discuss timely updates, questions and concerns, each of these Chairmen are typically present for the majority of the time during the Fair’s nine days.

Anyone interested in applying is to visit https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/join-the-fun/board-of-directorsstaff. To stay up to date with the Williamson County Fair, follow its social media pages at @williamsonfair on Instagram and @WilliamsonCountyFair on Facebook.

