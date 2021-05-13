Williamson County Fair Entries Available Online Only This Year

Local bakers, raisers, makers, and creators can now begin planning their competitive events entries for the 2021 Williamson County Fair. The Competitive Events Premium Catalog is available online only this year with details for entries in categories such as Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock, Youth, and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.

The 2021 Fair is set to return to the Williamson County AgExpo Park Friday, August 6 through Saturday, August 14, following the Board’s decision to hold the 2020 event virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our Board has put incredible time and effort toward ensuring that the 2021 Fair is a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair Chairman, said. “We are excited to celebrate and showcase our community’s talented residents and its agricultural resources and to enjoy time together at one of Williamson County’s most beloved annual events. We hope that the precautions we have implemented will encourage people to enter our competitive events and to join us for ‘9 Days of Fun’ in August.”

For the first time, all competitive events must be pre-entered online during each department’s respective dates, which are June 15 through July 30 for Livestock, June 15 through July 20 for Cultural Arts Photography, and June 15 through July 25 for all other departments. No entries will be accepted during the designated drop-off dates if they have not been pre-entered.

In an effort to reduce crowding for certain events, the Sing Your Heart Out vocal competition and all Pageants except for the Fairest of the Fair Pageant have been put on pause for 2021. The Fairest of the Fair Pageant is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 p.m. on the Nissan Stage at the Williamson County fairgrounds.

“After much discussion with our Board, we have decided to suspend these events in the interest of public health and safety,” Anderson said. “We look forward to welcoming local talent back to our stage in 2022.”

All competitive events are open to Williamson County residents and several may be entered by residents of adjoining counties. A full list of each department’s entry requirements, including pre-entry and drop-off dates and information about premiums, can be found in the catalog, available at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. Inquiries about competitive events can be sent to [email protected] or directed to the chairman listed under each division.