



The Williamson County Fair Board, with assistance provided by Friends of the Fair, recently purchased 1,503 gift cards from 37 locally owned businesses for a “Williamson County Fair Gives Back” initiative. Seven of the businesses also contributed to the program with additional gift cards.

Williamson County Fair representatives distributed the gift cards this week to Brentwood Police, Fire, and 911 Dispatchers, Fairview Police and Fire, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Public Safety, Williamson County Rescue Squads, Franklin Police and Fire, and Williamson Medical Center as a “thank you” from the Williamson County Fair Association to the first responders and medical professionals for their tireless efforts to serve the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristy Borden, Williamson County Emergency Communications Operations Manager, said the gift card donations are a valuable reminder to her team of 911 dispatchers that their work is essential and is recognized by the community.

“During this difficult time of COVID-19, our 911 dispatchers have gone through a lot,” Borden said. “We are essential workers every day, but during this time when so many others were home, we were still working through the chaos. I want to thank the Fair Board for including us in their gift and helping show this team of professionals that they do matter and that they are appreciated.”

Williamson County Emergency Management Planner Daniel Kelly said that the Fair’s efforts show how the community is working together to get through the crisis.

“We are so grateful for the generous gift from the Fair Board,” Kelly said. “It is wonderful that our local Williamson County businesses will directly benefit from it as well. It is incredibly important that we all work together during these times, and this is a direct reflection of that.”

In addition to the gift cards, the Williamson County Fair Board voted to provide funding for food and utility assistance by making donations to local nonprofits One Generation Away and GraceWorks Ministries.

The Williamson County Fair Board recently announced its decision to postpone this year’s in-person Fair to 2021. The Board is currently working on plans for a virtual 2020 Fair experience in August. More information will be posted on the Fair’s website at www.williamsoncountyfair.org and on social media.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors.

Supported by over 2,200 volunteers, the Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County.



