As Williamson County faces unprecedented challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis, the Williamson County Fair Association, Inc. (“Williamson County Fair”) has announced its plan to support locally owned businesses in Williamson County by purchasing $50,000 in gift cards to donate to area health care professionals and first responders serving on the front lines.

Approximately 1,000 first responders will benefit from the Williamson County Fair Association’s gift card donations that will be purchased from 27 local businesses, with many business owners generously offering to match the WCFA’s purchase with their own donation to the cause.

The WCFA will also donate funds directly to GraceWorks Ministries to support the nonprofit’s food bank and to provide utility assistance to those who qualify. The Williamson County Fair has long supported GraceWorks Ministries, having collected and donated more than 53,000 lbs. of food and critical need items to the organization since 2013.

One Generation Away, another Williamson County-based nonprofit that aids Middle Tennesseans struggling with food insecurity, will also receive a donation from the WCFA.

Coupled with its mission to celebrate the county’s agricultural resources with a nine-day Fair each year, the intent of the WCFA is to stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tenn. by supporting the community, its residents and its workers through its locally owned businesses.

The Williamson County Fair gratefully acknowledges its 2019 sponsors, whose efforts allow the Fair to support its local community during these times: A. Marshall Hospitality; Atmos Energy; AT&T; Berry Farms; Buerger, Moseley & Carson, PLC; Cigna; City of Brentwood; City of Fairview; Collier Engineering; Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group; Embassy Suites Nashville South; Farm Bureau Health Plans; First Farmers & Merchants Bank; Franklin Marriott Cool Springs; Franklin Synergy Bank; Friends of Agriculture; Haury & Smith; Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Nashville South; Image 360; James. H Drew Exposition; Lee Company; Maristone Franklin Assisted Living; Maynard Home Services; McArthur Sanders Real Estate; McDonald’s; Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation; Miles Auto Spa; Moody’s Tire & Auto Service; Nissan; Patterson, Hardee & Ballentine, CPAs; Pinnacle Financial Partners; Purity Dairies, LLC; Riverbend Nurseries; Schneider Electric; Soulshine Pizza; Stoney Creek Farms; The Grove/Tennessee Golf Carts; The Home Depot; Tennessee Contractors; Tennessee Valley Homes; Tito’s Mexican Restaurant; Topgolf of Nashville; Tractor Supply Company; Tri-green Equipment; TwiceDaily; Vanderbilt Medical Center; Williamson County Farm Bureau; Williamson Farmers Co-op and Williamson Medical Center.

Anyone wishing to assist the Fair with these efforts may send their donation, payable to The Williamson County Fair, to:

The Williamson County Fair Attn: Support WC Fund

P. O. Box 329

Franklin, TN, 37065.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors. Donations to the Williamson County Fair are tax deductible.

Supported by over 2,200 volunteers, the Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County. The 2020 Fair is scheduled to be held August 7 – 15 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park in Franklin.