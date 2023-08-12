Williamson County Fair Concludes This Weekend

The Williamson County Fair will wrap up its 19th annual year on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Fair ends Saturday, Aug. 12 with “Patriot Day,” presented by Buerger, Moseley & Carson. Admission is free for all active and retired military individuals who present their military identification. Gates open at 10 a.m., and Fairgoers can purchase unlimited ride hand stamps from 10 a.m. to midnight for $35.

Following a performance by The Gibson Girls at 10:00 a.m. on the Nissan Stage, the 3rd annual Atmos Energy Hometown Heroes Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., recognizing local veterans in Williamson County for their service in their respective communities. Live music to continue with Matt Heldman on the stage at 4:30 p.m., ending with Mike Oldham and The Tone Rangers until 11:30 p.m., closing out 9 days of FUN!

The annual Quilt Raffle drawing will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Creative and Culinary Arts Room, where one lucky winner will win a quilt created from last year’s Quilt Block Challenge entries. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each, and will be available for purchase up until the drawing.

Indoor attractions and shows in the arena end at 10 p.m., and fireworks will brighten the sky before the midway closes at midnight. Fair attendees are also encouraged to text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The Williamson County Fair takes place at Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.

For tickets, show schedules and other information, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org