Williamson County Fair Closes its 20th Anniversary this Weekend

The Williamson County Fair will wrap up its 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 10, but there are still several attractions to experience on the final days. The Fair opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 with regular price admission ($14 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children under 5). Holler Cat will take the outdoor Nissan Stage at 7:00 p.m. while the highly anticipated Cowboy Poet, Ernie Roberts, will perform along with Raising Cane, Nikki McLeod, and Jay Mark Wilson from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., on the Pickin’ Porch, provided by Backyard Outfitters.

Young Fairgoers should also look forward to the returning Tractor Ride Experience, presented by Krebs Kubota. Experienced farmers will drive around the outdoor Manier Arena from 6:30 – 9:30 pm, while educating riders about the tractor, farming and how to “work” the ground with the bucket feature.

Entertainment from The Amazing Wonderland Circus, Electrifying Magician Jay Mattioli presented by CoreCivic, Kids Celebration, Human Cannonball, Mobile Dairy Classroom, presented by Tennessee Valley Homes, and Juggler Michael Goudeau will continue with two shows each on Friday, in addition to three performances by a fair-favorite, Sea Lion Splash, as well as the Ultimate McGraw Tribute Show. Showtimes are available online or on the “Williamson County Fair TN” app. Available now on the Apple Store and Google Play.

9 Days of Fun ends on Saturday, Aug. 10 with “Patriot Day,” presented by Buerger, Moseley & Carson. Admission is free for all active and retired military individuals who present their military identification.

Williamson County veterans will be recognized for their service during the annual Atmos Energy Hometown Heroes Ceremony, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage. Live music by returning crowd favorite The Gibson Girls presented by The Gary Sinise Foundation, begins at 10:00 am, followed by the awards ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage. The Gibson Girls will perform again after the program and live music will resume at 3:00 pm with Evan Denicola. The Cowpokes will take the stage at 4:30 pm, followed by The Ultimate George Strait Tribute Show at 6:00 p.m., and Mindy Miller at 7:30 p.m. Music by Poor Lisa will conclude the night’s entertainment beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The annual Quilt Raffle drawing will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Cigna Creative and Culinary Arts Room, where one lucky winner will win a quilt created from last year’s Quilt Block Challenge entries. Raffle tickets are $1.00 each, and will be available for purchase until the drawing.

Midway rides run from 6 p.m. to midnight with tickets priced at $25 on Friday and $35 on Saturday. Indoor attractions and arena shows will end at 10 p.m., as fireworks light up the sky before the midway closes at midnight.

Visitors are encouraged to download the “Williamson County Fair TN” app for real-time updates, daily schedules, detailed interactive maps and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

