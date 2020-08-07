Williamson County Fair Begins Friday With Virtual Events

The Williamson County Fair is taking its annual celebration of agriculture and county pride virtual this year, with 9 Days of Virtual Fair Fun beginning today Friday August 7 running through Saturday, August 15. The virtual event will feature contests and games, educational how-to videos and food vendor spotlights, along with Fair favorites like the chick hatchery livestream, 4-H livestock shows, Letters to Soldiers, and more.

Daily schedules are posted each morning on the Fair’s website, Facebook page and Instagram.

Schedule of Virtual Fair Events This Weekend

Friday, August 7

Opening Day

Virtual ribbon cutting with a message from Fair Chairman, Rogers Anderson.

The Chick Hatchery, a 4-H &Youth Village favorite, will be live streamed all week here . Watch daily as the baby chicks hatch!

A page from the Little 1's Farming coloring book will be available for download each day. Post your colored pages on social media and tag us using the hashtag #wilcofaircoloring for the chance to win a prize! Click here for official rules and information.

Don't miss a look back at past Fair performances and shows, available each day at 5pm. Friday, the Fair is featuring the XPogo Stunt Team with Franklin native Dalton Smith!

Tune in to the Fair's Facebook and Instagram each day at 2pm for a daily contest for the chance to win fun prizes! Friday, the fair features Buttercup's Trivia question presented by Tito's Mexican Restaurant.

Saturday, August 8

Patriot Day

The Fair continues its Letters to Soldiers activity this year. Write a letter or draw a picture for a soldier and mail it by Saturday, August 15, or drop it in the bin located outside the main entrance of the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Check out today's how-to video, where Riverbend Nurseries teaches you how to choose the best plants to attract butterflies!

Take a walk through Stoney Creek Farm as part of a virtual Pick TN Product Exhibit!

Don't miss the Fair's "On the Spot" contest presented by FirstBank at 2pm on Facebook and Instagram!

Download the page from the Little 1's Farming coloring book, and don't forget to share your colored pages on social media and tag #wilcofaircoloring for the chance to win a prize! Click here for official rules and information.

Take a ride down memory lane and watch the BMX Trickstars' WilcoFair performance from 2019 at 5 pm!

Sunday, August 9

Senior Day

BINGO! The Fair invites all Seniors 55 & over to participate in a game of Bingo led by the Junior Fair Board starting at 3pm. Click here for official rules, and information on how you can register to play.

for official rules, and information on how you can register to play. Groups of Board and Junior Fair Board members, along with other volunteers will visit eleven (11) participating senior facilities across the county to spread cheer with sidewalk chalk messages and drawings, 12-2pm.

Download the page from the Little 1’s Farming coloring book, and don’t forget to share your colored pages on social media and tag #wilcofaircoloring for the chance to win a prize! Click here for official rules and information.

Take a guess at Buttercup's Trivia question presented by Tito's Mexican Restaurant at 2pm on Facebook and Instagram.

Today's how-to video features pageant tips from our 2019 Fairest of the Fair, Carsyn Hughes.

, features pageant tips from our 2019 Fairest of the Fair, Carsyn Hughes. Later today, we’ll share a special musical performance by The Austin Brothers.

A complete list of Virtual Fair Fun, including daily schedules and links to educational videos, 4-H Livestock Shows, downloadable activities and more is available at www.williamsoncountyfair.org