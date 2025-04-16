Williamson County Fair Announces Theme for 2025

The award-winning Williamson County Fair has announced the theme for this year’s fair: “Summer Nights and Fair Delights.” The new accompanying logo features “Buttercup,” the fair’s beloved cow from “Little 1s Farming” exhibit, as well as fireworks, food vendors and games enjoyed by fairgoers.

The fair, which celebrated “20 Years of Fun” in 2024, will run August 1-9, traditionally attracting over 200,000 attendees. Its mission is to provide a family-friendly event, promoting agriculture, bringing communities together and celebrating the traditions of Williamson County.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s theme for the 21st annual Williamson County Fair,” said Paul Webb, Fair Board Chairman. “With so many new and returning attractions, our goal is to have an event where fairgoers can have fun, create memories and celebrate our community.”

Held at the Williamson County AgExpo, this year’s fair will include a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages. Details on new exhibits, entertainment and demonstrations can be found here. Tickets go on sale July 5, 2025.

More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

