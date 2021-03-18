Williamson County Fair Announces In-Person Event in 2021

The Williamson County Fair Board has voted to move forward with plans for an in-person event in 2021. The annual celebration of Williamson County’s agricultural resources will be held Friday, August 6 through Saturday, August 14 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. The Fair Board is currently working with its vendors and committee chairmen to establish safety and health protocols in compliance with state and county mandates for 2021.

Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Fair Board Chairman, said “The Board’s vote to host the Fair in person this year signifies a desire to continue to provide education regarding Williamson County’s agricultural heritage in a family-friendly environment.”

“The Williamson County Fair has been a cornerstone of the community since 2005, and it has been our pleasure to host hundreds of thousands of our neighbors annually in August,” Anderson said. “Our Board is committed to finding ways to innovate our favorite Fair exhibits and activities to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for all.”

After voting to cancel the in-person event for 2020, the Williamson County Fair Board offered ‘9 Days of Virtual Fun’ last August with a bevy of online games, contests, and educational videos for people to enjoy from their homes.

The 2021 Fair will feature daily entertainment, with the return of favorites like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, Jurassic Kingdom, Robocars, and the XPogo Stunt Team. The popular Children’s Barnyard is also set to return.

Information about Competitive Events entries will be available soon online for categories like Livestock, Agriculture, Creative, Cultural and Culinary Arts, Youth and more. More than $81,000 in premiums were awarded in 2019.

The Williamson County Fair is supported by more than 2,200 volunteers, generous sponsors, a Board of Directors and numerous committee chairmen. The Board is currently seeking new chairmen and volunteers for the 2021 event. To learn more or to get involved, go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org