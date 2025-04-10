Williamson County Fair Announces Board Chairman, Fair Manager

The award-winning Williamson County Fair has named Paul Webb as Board Chairman. Webb succeeds Diane Giddens, who will now serve in the newly created position of Past Chairman. County Mayor Rogers Anderson is now Chair-Elect and Tom Tunnicliffe has joined the Executive Committee as 2nd Vice-Chair.

“It’s an honor to serve as Board Chair and to follow in the steps of Diane Giddens,” said Webb. “Thanks to her dedicated service, the Williamson County Fair is recognized nationwide for being a great All-American family event. I look forward to helping continue this fine tradition.

Webb has served on the Fair Board since 2005, most recently as 2nd Vice-Chair. He is one of two Williamson County Commissioners, serving District 6 in Brentwood. Webb is an active member of the community and proud to be part of the largest community event in the county.

In addition, Matt “Cowboy” Buchanan is the first to serve as full-time Fair Manager after serving in a part-time capacity in 2024. Buchanan is a seasoned leader in agricultural event management, bringing over 32 years of experience to his role as the manager of the Williamson County Fair. Prior to his current postion, he served as the manager of the WNC Agricultural Center and North Carolina Mountain State Fair.

“The fair is part of the fabric of the Williamson County community and an event that families look forward to every year,” said Buchanan. “I appreciate seeing a place like Williamson County – even with its significant growth – continue to pay homage to its agricultural roots. We are looking forward to making the 2025 fair bigger and better than ever.”

The 21st Williamson County Fair will be held August 1 through August 9 at the Williamson County AgExpo. The fair, which has received numerous national accolades, will once again feature a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages. Fireworks displays will once again cap the evenings on both Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets will go on sale in early summer.

More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

