Williamson County Fair Accepting Online Entries

Attention local bakers, growers, makers and creators – now is the time to submit your competitive event entries for the 2023 Williamson County Fair.

With over 100 contests and competitions, there is truly a competition for everyone! The Competitive Events Premium Catalog is available online only with details for entries in categories such as Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock, Youth, the Sing Your Heart Out Vocal Competition and Pageants.

The 2023 Fair is set to return to the Williamson County AgExpo Park Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12, with returning fair-favorite shows and new events and competitions. With a variety of events to enter, fairgoers are sure to be “Livin’ for the Ribbon” this year.

“As reflected in our 2023 theme, ‘Livin’ for the Ribbon’, we want to encourage everyone to open their minds to showcase their talents in one of the numerous competitive events featured at the county fair,” says Fair Chairman, Diane Giddens.

Competitive events are open to all residents of Williamson County. Many may be entered by residents of adjoining counties, so be sure to check the rules before you sign up. Entries in the Agriculture and Youth Departments, as well as Creative, Culinary, and Cultural Arts will be accepted now through July 21. Livestock and Pageants may be entered online through July 28, and the Vocal Competition is open for entry through August 4.

New in 2023, the Creative and Culinary Arts Departments have added exciting contests to include: Fair Themed Gingerbread Houses, Artificial Floral Arrangements, Holiday Decorations, and crocheted or knitted Newborn Blankets, just to name a few! In line with the Fair’s commitment to give back to the community, all newborn blanket entries will be donated to the Williamson Health Foundation.

The ever popular vocal competition, Sing Your Heart Out, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners,will hold a preliminary competition this year on August 7 at the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park in Franklin. Finals will be held August 8 on the Nissan Stage at the fairgrounds. Pageants and Baby & Toddler contests will also take place at the Performing Arts Center, however for the first time this year, the contests will be held a week prior to the fair on July 30.

“Everyone should take advantage of the opportunity to enter something in the 2023 fair. Make it a friendly challenge among friends and family members and see who brings home the ribbons and bragging rights,” says Giddens.

A full list of each department’s entry requirements, including pre-entry, drop-off and pick-up dates, entry help days, and more can be found on the website under “Competitions/Contests” at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.