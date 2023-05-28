Williamson County Fair Accepting Nominations for “Hometown Heroes”

The Williamson County Fair is looking to recognize another group of veterans and current military members as Hometown Heroes as part of the Fair’s “Patriot Day” on Saturday, August 12. Williamson County residents are encouraged to nominate deserving men and women who have been an inspiration to the local community, while positively impacting the lives around them. Nominations will be accepted through July 7, 2023, and can be submitted online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

Hometown Heroes, presented by Atmos Energy, returns this year after a memorable ceremony in 2022. Diane Giddens, Williamson County Fair Chairman, says the Fair’s efforts are made possible by military service members.

“The Williamson County Fair is produced by numerous volunteers, focused on agriculture, education and entertainment. Without the freedom granted us throughout time by prior and current service men and women, the Fair could not happen,” Giddens said. “The Hometown Heroes program is a way for the Fair to recognize those veterans, and thank them, for giving back to our community through their service to individuals and organizations upon their return home.”

Nominees must have served in any branch of the military between 1940 and present day; must still be living; must live in Williamson County; and must be able to attend the in-person award ceremony on the Nissan Stage at the Fair on Saturday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the Hometown Heroes ceremony, all veterans and active military members will be honored through free admission to the Fair with a military ID on “Patriot Day,” presented by Buerger, Moseley & Carson.

To learn more about how to nominate a Hometown Hero, please visit https://www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/general-info/hometown-heroes.