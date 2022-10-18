Williamson County Emergency Management to Host Kickoff Meeting for Volunteer Groups

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will host a kickoff meeting on October 19 at 7 PM for the newly formed Williamson County VOAD, open to local volunteer groups. The VOAD will participate in planning for and responding to future disasters that affect the county.

Williamson County VOAD aims to bring together volunteer groups to assist residents and businesses in the event of a disaster, fill in the gaps that government can’t address, help quickly tend to imminent needs, and support long-term recovery after a disaster.

An acronym for Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, the new Williamson County VOAD will be a coalition of independent Williamson County community organizations, including faith-based, nonprofit, volunteer and government agencies, that may be active in various phases of disaster. The VOAD’s mission is to coordinate knowledge and resources efficiently throughout the disaster cycle – preparation, mitigation, response and recovery.

“Williamson Countians have always shown themselves to be collaborative and cooperative in times of need, and the Williamson County VOAD is being established for just that reason,” said Todd Horton, Director of Williamson County’s Emergency Management Agency. “Williamson County has many valuable agencies, non-profits, churches, businesses and citizens. The VOAD is a way to coordinate their efforts for the greater good.”

Williamson County VOAD will collaborate with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) on planning to ensure a coordinated response that is in line with WCEMA’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) expectations.

“In addition to our county’s professional emergency management agency, our experience tells us that we need a cohesive structure of volunteer, nonprofit and corporate organizations to join the VOAD so we can better provide assistance as the need arises,” Horton says. “We realize that it is not a matter of IF a disaster will happen, but when it will happen. We want to ensure residents that we are taking active steps to be prepared for the next crisis event.”

The VOAD is not meant for individual volunteers. Residents who want to help in times of crisis can volunteer through some of the VOAD organizations. VOAD membership is open to any agency or organization within Williamson County with a role to play in any phase of emergency management.

Interested groups can complete the VOAD Membership Form and access a commitment letter at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BTYPBH5

To learn more, visit https://www.tnvoad.org/williamson-county-voad/