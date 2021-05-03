Williamson County Emergency Management Provides Map of Impacted Roads

Due to flooding, some local roads are closed.

Williamson County Emergency Management has an up-to-date map of closed or impacted roadways here: https://tn-williamsoncountyops.civicplus.com/261/Current-Emergency-Information

The map will be updated throughout the day to display road closures. As roads reopen, they will be pulled off of the map.

You can find Williamson County Emergency Management on Twitter – @WCTNEMA or on Facebook for further information.

