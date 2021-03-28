Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Severe Weather Update: March 28

Williamson County had over 55 road closures county-wide due to flooding overnight. First responders are urging the community to use extreme caution should they choose to travel today.

Lieutenant Charlie Warner from the Franklin Police Department states, “Flooded roadways are often closed with cones or unmanned barricades. If you encounter either, there’s danger ahead, and it could be more serious than you think. Please don’t travel through or around those closures.”

Over the past 24 hours, first responder agencies across the County have responded to over 34 water rescue calls to include abandoned vehicles, home evacuations, and stranded travelers.

“Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Special Operations Division were called in overnight and had to use two (2) five-ton army surplus vehicles to get through the rising flood water,” said Sharon Puckett, WCSO Public Information Officer, ”Deputies found several abandoned vehicles on flooded roads. Around midnight Deputies were going house to house to check on families on Howell Drive where flood waters were rising.”

Evacuations took place on Harpeth River Drive (12 to 18 homes) in Brentwood, Meadowgreen Acres Subdivision, Old Harding Road, and Del Rio Pike (1 home). A school bus provided by Williamson County Schools was utilized for displaced individuals that needed transportation. There were some residents that needed temporary shelter in the City of Brentwood, so shelter was provided by the City of Bentwood at City Hall.

“First responder agencies have been working around the clock to provide life-saving services to our community. Mutual aid has been provided across the County so that all other emergency support services could continue to be provided,” says Todd Horton, WCEMA Director.

WCEMA is asking residents to complete an online damage survey if they have any property damage to report. The information collected helps the County assess damage, determine potential eligibility for disaster aid, and for the National Weather Service as they assess the damage. Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/3b1684f8beaa4015a2647741f5d82506