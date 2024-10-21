Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Achieves National Accreditation

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) has achieved national accreditation through the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). A team of certified assessors from around the country conducted a comprehensive review of WCEMA’s program, plans, policies and procedures, including a weeklong in-person assessment. The assessors and the EMAP Program Review Committee (PRC) determined the county’s program complied with the Emergency Management Standard certified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“Achieving EMAP accreditation is a testament to the dedication, collaboration, and hard work of our EMA staff. This achievement reflects their unwavering focus on protecting our community and ensuring a resilient future for all,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

The mission of WCEMA is to improve the county’s resilience against all hazards by engaging the whole community in prevention, mitigation, response and recovery efforts. This is accomplished through collaborative partnerships that focus on emergency planning, development and sustainment of emergency response organizations and programs, effective communications and warnings, provision of capability-enhancing equipment, development and delivery of training, and ongoing evaluation of capabilities and program efficacy.

To receive EMAP accreditation, agencies are required to demonstrate 100% compliance with 73 standards that cover 17 key program areas including planning, incident management, hazard mitigation, resource management, communications, public information, and more.

WCEMA’s accreditation by EMAP is valid for the next five years, and the program must maintain compliance and undergo reassessments to retain accredited status.

EMAP is an independent non-profit organization that fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management and homeland security programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer review accreditation program. EMAP accreditation is a voluntary process for state and local emergency management programs. WCEMA and the State of Tennessee are the only agencies in Tennessee that are EMAP accredited.

“The recent devastation in East Tennessee and beyond from Hurricane Helene underscores the critical importance of having robust emergency management systems in place,” Director Horton said. “Pursuing EMAP accreditation ensures that our agency meets the highest standards of preparedness and response, enabling us to effectively protect lives, property, and our community in times of crisis.

“While we are grateful to have earned this recognition, we are keenly aware that the accreditation process alone is not the sole measure of a successful program. Our staff will continually work to identify the strengths and weaknesses of our program and are committed to working daily to strengthen every aspect of it.”

For more information about EMAP, visit https://emap.org/emergency-management-standard/

For more information about WCEMA and to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, visit www.williamsonready.org.

