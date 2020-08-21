Williamson Co Emergency Management Adds Spanish Language Resource Page

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA) has published a Spanish language resource page for those seeking more information about COVID-19 testing, free mask distribution sites, the Williamson County Declaration (face covering requirement), and links to pertinent COVID-19 health guidelines and recommendations. These resources are accessible through the Williamson County Coronavirus update page at http://www.williamsonready.org/293/Recursos-e-informacin-en-espaol-sobre-CO.

A Spanish language video announcement can also be found on the Williamson County Television Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCCX7ApjddA

“Getting the right information to the right people at the right time is an incredibly large part of achieving community success during emergencies,” says WCEMA External Affairs Officer Hannah Bleam. “We hope our community will share the links and resources on this page with those that need it. Every action makes a difference in getting this information to the right people.”

The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) also continues to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution for the community at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Test results are being returned within 2-3 days; however, it can take longer when a high volume of testing is completed in the area. Those awaiting results will be alerted by a representative of the Tennessee Department of Health. Individuals are never asked to provide their social security number or financial data to receive their results.

Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery states, “We would like to remind the community to follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing, wearing a mask while in public settings, and washing hands frequently.”

For developing information, individuals can subscribe to the Williamson County’s Public Information text system by texting keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.