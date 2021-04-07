UPDATE: All lines are now operational.
Williamson County Emergency Communications non-emergency lines are down.
9-1-1 lines are operational. If individuals are in an emergency, they should continue to dial 9-1-1.
If someone has a non-emergency call to make, they should use the following number until further notice: (629) 235-6477
