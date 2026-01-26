Williamson County EMA Announces Transition to Overnight Shelters

Due to ongoing winter weather impacts, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), in coordination with county partners, has transitioned warming center operations to overnight shelter operations effective immediately.

Residents may check into the shelter at any time, day or night. Overnight shelters are currently open at the following locations:

Fairview High School

2595 Fairview Blvd

Fairview, TN 37062

Entrance located between the tennis courts and baseball field

Franklin High School

810 Hillsboro Rd

Franklin, TN 37064

Entrance located on the north side, visitor parking lot

This decision reflects changing weather conditions and the evolving status of the electricity supply. As conditions continue to change, shelter operations and locations may be adjusted as needed to protect public safety.

