Williamson County EMA Announces Transition to Overnight Shelters

Due to ongoing winter weather impacts, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), in coordination with county partners, has transitioned warming center operations to overnight shelter operations effective immediately.
Residents may check into the shelter at any time, day or night. Overnight shelters are currently open at the following locations:
Fairview High School
2595 Fairview Blvd
Fairview, TN 37062
Entrance located between the tennis courts and baseball field
Franklin High School
810 Hillsboro Rd
Franklin, TN 37064
Entrance located on the north side, visitor parking lot
This decision reflects changing weather conditions and the evolving status of the electricity supply. As conditions continue to change, shelter operations and locations may be adjusted as needed to protect public safety.
